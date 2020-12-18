One Facebook commenter learns the hard way not to come for Larry Hogan unless he calls for you.

WASHINGTON — It's time for the Most DC Thing. Today's comes from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's Facebook page. In the comments for a post about how to watch live coronavirus office from the Governor, a woman named Heather Peterson commented "We're getting Hogan Fatigue. Please make it stop."

Someone on Hogan's social media team saw the comment and replied "I'm getting fatigued with your stupid comments every day. If you are tired of seeing what I say on my Facebook page, why not just get the hell off my page and you won't be so bothered by listening."

The Gubernatorial clap-back is swift and savage! Someone on the Governor's social media team was like "Try Jesus, not me. Cause I throw hands."

If it was Hogan himself who typed this, that just makes it even funnier. He took a break from running a whole state to let Heather know he's not playing these games with her. I wonder if Heather Peterson started her day knowing she would get dragged by someone that powerful? Whatever the case, I thank her for poking the bear because this was hilarious.

It's the Most D.C. Thing because the petty is strong here. Even with politicians. I hope that whomever runs Hogan's Facebook page does not get in any trouble because he or she was right. Heather could just look elsewhere if she's tired of Larry Hogan. Go harass Ralph Northam in Virginia or something. Just don't come for Larry. His heart don't pump Kool Aid. He bleeds Old Bay and vengeance like a real Marylander!