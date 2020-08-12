The Washington Football Team defied the odds by beating that Pittsburgh Football Team

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes courtesy of our own Washington Football Team.

Monday night they beat the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-17.

That's right. The team without a loss, lost to the team without a name.

Montez Sweat had himself a game! Keith Sweat took a break from begging women to smile at what his namesake did. Who played better than Montez last night? "NOOBOOODY!"

Hail to the...Washington Football Team! We're still adjusting to those extra syllables.

This is the Most DC Thing because most rational people did not have big expectations for the team. We think "competitive football" was all we wanted with a new head coach and more drama than a Tyler Perry film. Yet, they have responded by not just beating the Steelers Monday, but also beating Dallas. Twice!

Beating the Cowboys is our Super Bowl. It's all we have. The Washington Football Team did that two times and they ruined the Steelers' perfect season.

Christmas came early this year. Santa wears burgundy for a reason.

I poke fun at the team and Dan Snyder for many reasons but on Monday night they earned some praise. It's been a season of inspirational highs and very stank lows, but it hasn't been boring. I look forward to seeing if they can build from this big win.