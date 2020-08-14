A summertime tradition is finding its way in a year of social distancing and no crowds.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes to us from WUSA9’s own JC Whittington who shared a tweet from @longtimenoSIE with this video and the caption, “Can we get it together so baseball can come back? My neighborhood is getting weird...”

The Nationals' Racing Presidents have resorted to sprinting through courtyards like little children.

This pandemic is something else.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt are out here running in the streets in 2020. They should have known that they can’t run anywhere without being noticed. It’s impossible to lay low when you’re 8-feet tall and three of those feet are a giant head.

We do credit them for practicing and keeping in shape despite not having fans in the stands at home games.

We credit all of them except Teddy Roosevelt.

As you can see, Teddy is bringing up the rear. We need Teddy to return to 2019 form when every time he won the President's Race in the playoffs, the Nationals also won. The team needs Teddy to step it up so they can repeat as World Series Champs.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because The Presidents Race is a D.C. summertime staple. You can only see that here during the 4th inning of games. Until now.

Now you can apparently see it happening in the alley. Teddy Roosevelt, the team is depending on you to step it up! You’re a war hero! You got this!