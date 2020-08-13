Chef José Andrés is at it again, this time helping the people of Beirut.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes courtesy of World Central Kitchen on Twitter. The nonprofit organization created by Chef José Andrés has made its way to Beirut and has served thousands of free meals to people affected by the devastating explosions.

The organization has documented each step of their journey on social media.

World Central Kitchen partnered with famed Beirut Chef Kamal Mouzawak to deliver 800 Lebanese meals to local hospitals, the elderly and first responders in their first 24 hours on the ground.

This is nothing new to Andrés and World Central Kitchen.

The nonprofit was founded in 2010 when the organization prepared food in Haiti following the devastating earthquake they suffered that year. To date, they’ve served over 25 million meals to people in need in 400 cities. They've also helped feed people right here in D.C., serving meals for furloughed workers during the 2019 government shutdown, and again in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hello from #Beirut! Late here....but checking in from @WCKitchen headquarters with the team. Tomorrow 6,600 meals to 30 locations...Here’s the start to the map! We are activating more restaurants & kitchens this week...More news soon! #ChefsForBeirut pic.twitter.com/9Y7W7gg9vT — Please wear a mask! Do it for USA, please... (@chefjoseandres) August 10, 2020

José Andrés continues to make all of us here in D.C. proud through his efforts with World Central Kitchen.

We are a city full of compassionate people, and World Central Kitchen has given back to the area countless times over whenever adversity hits. That is why this is today’s Most D.C. Thing.