Adorable overload and #Nattitude on deck.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of the Washington Nationals who Tweeted an amazing video with the caption, “Our players and coaches received some very sweet messages from their families before today's game aaaaaaaaand now we're crying.”

This is incredibly sweet. Look at all of these adorable messages of love and support! The Nationals are defending their World Series title under unprecedented circumstances. It’s hard enough during a normal season. This year, they’re not only facing the best of the best on the field, but they have to focus on staying healthy and focused off of it. Unfortunately, the only way to do this is through social distancing away from their families. That’s why this gesture likely meant the world to the players and coaches.

Our players and coaches received some very sweet messages from their families before today's game aaaaaaaaand now we're crying.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/7lSoaaUtCn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 4, 2020

This is today’s Most D.C. Thing because we’re a city that has found creative ways to adjust to social distancing out of necessity. This applies to all of us, even our pro athletes and coaches. It’s nice to see their families showing them love at a time like this when they cannot physically be together.