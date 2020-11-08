The Washington Nationals' grounds crew has a hard time dealing with a familiar foe.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of DCist and the Washington Nationals’ grounds crew. The DCist posted an article with the headline “A Tangled Tarp Bests Nats’ Ground Crew” and that’s exactly what happened. Workers attempted to roll out a tarp to protect the field when it started to rain during Sunday’s game, but that tarp had other ideas.

One tarp defeated 15 workers. Handily.

As one of the tweets in the article suggested, this is peak 2020. We finally get baseball back and everything conspires against it. First, it was COVID. Then it was negotiations. Now, it’s giant rolls of plastic. This year keeps finding new and better ways to disappoint.

This is today’s Most DC Thing because the grounds crew fought the good fight and tried to find a pathway through the setback. They could have quit considering some plastic just out-muscled and outsmarted them, but they persevered.

Orioles announcers... “this is funny but it’s not” pic.twitter.com/sIVXcVCEo9 — David Malitz (@malitzd) August 9, 2020

Alas, once again in true 2020 fashion the efforts were unsuccessful. Nothing could be done to restore the field to playing condition after the storm and the game was suspended until Friday.