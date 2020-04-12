Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia has beaten cancer off the court. Who's going to stop her on it? | Get Uplifted

Star player Tiana Mangakahia has returned to court following treatment for breast cancer.

WASHINGTON — Returning to the court competitively for the first time following treatment for cancer, Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia put the college basketball world on notice this week: She’s back, and unfortunately for opponents, she’s ready, out there looking like she hasn’t missed a beat. .

It was in June of 2019 when the Australian native was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, forcing her to miss the entire season as she underwent multiple surgeries and chemotherapy. After being declared cancer free in November of 2019, she went to work, willing her body and spirit back into playing shape.