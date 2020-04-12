x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia has beaten cancer off the court. Who's going to stop her on it? | Get Uplifted

Star player Tiana Mangakahia has returned to court following treatment for breast cancer.
USC women basketball players celebrate a win over Syracuse in the NCAA tournament on March 22, 2015.

WASHINGTON — Returning to the court competitively for the first time following treatment for cancer, Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia put the college basketball world on notice this week: She’s back, and unfortunately for opponents, she’s ready, out there looking like she hasn’t missed a beat. .  

It was in June of 2019 when the Australian native was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, forcing her to miss the entire season as she underwent multiple surgeries and chemotherapy. After being declared cancer free in November of 2019, she went to work, willing her body and spirit back into playing shape.

One of the top players on her team, it’s been 615 days since the point guard led her teammates on the floor, but there she was in the season opener, leading her squad in minutes played and points scored. And according to her head coach, she’s only playing at 80%. Imagine what she’s going to do when she’s fully back to 100%. After beating cancer off the court, who’s going to stop her on it?     

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Louisville Picked to Repeat as ACC Women’s Basketball Champion

RELATED: Syracuse women's hoops coach Hillsman inks extension

RELATED: Syracuse trounces Washington, set to face UConn in women's title game

RELATED: DC high schooler didn't let her prom cancellation take her joy | Get Uplifted

RELATED: DMV mother publishes book on healing after son's shooting | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Sarah Fuller kicks her way into the history books | Get Uplifted