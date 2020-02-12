DMV mother publishes book on healing after son's shooting | Get Uplifted

After her son's shooting, DMV native Donna Haynes wrote a book detailing his and her struggles on the road to recovery.

WASHINGTON — Two years after her son survived a shot to the head during an attempted armed robbery, DMV native Donna Haynes has written a book, Cincinnati Doe, detailing the story of the traumas that both she and her son dealt with during his hospital stay and eventual recovery.

Haynes also founded DMV Mothers Like Me, a support group that connects mothers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia whose lives have been impacted by gun violence and need a pillar of understanding to lean on.