DMV mother publishes book on healing after son's shooting | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Two years after her son survived a shot to the head during an attempted armed robbery, DMV native Donna Haynes has written a book, Cincinnati Doe, detailing the story of the traumas that both she and her son dealt with during his hospital stay and eventual recovery.
Haynes also founded DMV Mothers Like Me, a support group that connects mothers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia whose lives have been impacted by gun violence and need a pillar of understanding to lean on.
It’s unfortunate that groups like this are needed, but fortunately, there are selfless people like Haynes who are willing to step up and address those needs.
