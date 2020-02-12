x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

DMV mother publishes book on healing after son's shooting | Get Uplifted

After her son's shooting, DMV native Donna Haynes wrote a book detailing his and her struggles on the road to recovery.

WASHINGTON — Two years after her son survived a shot to the head during an attempted armed robbery, DMV native Donna Haynes has written a book, Cincinnati Doe, detailing the story of the traumas that both she and her son dealt with during his hospital stay and eventual recovery.

Haynes also founded DMV Mothers Like Mea support group that connects mothers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia whose lives have been impacted by gun violence and need a pillar of understanding to lean on.

It’s unfortunate that groups like this are needed, but fortunately, there are selfless people like Haynes who are willing to step up and address those needs.  

RELATED: Gun sales skyrocket in Virginia following pandemic, protests

RELATED: 'We got to make good trouble' | Concerned Citizens vow to keep marching until they see change

RELATED: 'It's the number one killer' | This DMV resident is hoping to end gun violence

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news