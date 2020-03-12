DC high schooler didn't let her prom cancellation take her joy | Get Uplifted

Jasmine Dauphine's prom look has gone viral!

WASHINGTON — Often seen as one of the capstone events of a young person’s high school experience, Jasmine Dauphine had been looking forward to prom night for years.

Dauphine planned every detail while searching for the perfect dress. She found that dress, but unfortunately, the prom’s June date was canceled due to COVID-19.

Not wanting to let the moment pass her by, she got glammed up in that dress and went down to the mall for an impromptu photo shoot. Her sister took shots of her with the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument as backdrops.

Caught by the loveliness, Dauphine was serving and knowing that she was seeing something special happening. A vacationing wedding photographer, Sara Isabella Ortiz, asked if she could take a few shots. Jasmine agreed and those photos have now gone viral on social media, racking up over half a million likes after she tweeted them out last week.

The pictures are stunning, she is gorgeous and the positive energy she put out is just what is needed. Thank you, Jasmine Dauphine, for showing us how to not let disappointments take our joy, and thank you Sara Ortiz for capturing this vision.