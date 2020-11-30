Sarah Fuller kicks her way into the history books

A Vanderbilt women's soccer player makes history, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game.

WASHINGTON — History was made in college football this weekend when Sarah Fuller took the field for Vanderbilt University, kicking off the second half against Missouri, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game.

After the football program lost its kicking staff due to COVID-19 testing, Fuller was recruited from Vanderbilt’s woman’s soccer team, where she starts and stars as a goalkeeper.

Lining up with “Kick like a girl” on her helmet, the moment capped an exciting week for the senior, coming just six days after she helped her soccer team win an SEC Tournament title--their first since 1994.

Interviewed after the game Fuller had a message for young ladies everywhere.

"I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to. You really can,” said Fuller.

Unfortunately, Vanderbilt didn’t score so she didn’t get to attempt an extra point, but she plans to stick around as needed. Here’s hoping she gets her chance.