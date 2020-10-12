The Funk Parade will be back in 2021 | Most DC Thing

Covid can't stop the funk. Forced to cancel this year, the funk parade will be back in 2021

WASHINGTON — The Funk Parade will be back.

For those of you not in the know, the Funk Parade is a celebration of U Street, its history and vibrancy. The parade, first officially held in 2014, grew out of a dream that founder Justin Rood had of a marching band coming up the street, leading the humanity of D.C.

Waking and wondering why this didn’t exist, he decided to make it happen. Partnering with Chris Naoum, area businesses and community leaders, the vision became a funky reality.

Over time, the parade has grown, directed now by non-profit The MusicianShip, who announced a return of the funk in 2021. Details are thin, but the planned mix of virtual and in-person events will center on the art, culture and legacy of our Black Broadway. Partners in the event will include Black Broadway on U, and of course, Ben’s Chili Bowl.

Here’s hoping this returning tradition will help bring a sense of normalcy back to the community.