The man who protected demonstrators in his home this summer receives a big-time honor for his actions.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of TIME Magazine and their "Heroes of 2020" list.

Among the honorees is D.C.'s own Rahul Dubey.

You may remember Mr. Dubey from last June's protests. When D.C. Police arrested hundreds of protestors using aggressive military tactics and chemical agents, Dubey invited more than 70 demonstrators into his home to protect them overnight until the city's curfew was lifted.

Dubey opened his home to over 70 strangers and did everything possible to keep them safe from injury and arrest. At a time when tensions were at their highest in recent memory over the unjust killing of Black people by the police, Dubey stepped up big time. When he saw what was happening to these protestors, he could have closed his doors and turned his back on the chaos. Instead, he acted, opening his home to them as a sanctuary.

Rahul Dubey: TIME's Heroes of 2020 On June 1, as demonstrators filled the streets of Washington, D.C., to protest the killing of George Floyd, Rahul Dubey was at his home, not far from the White House. After a 7 p.m. curfew, he noticed crowds in the street outside: police had set up barricades seemingly to trap protesters, and were pepper-spraying those who remained.

This is the Most D.C. Thing not only because it happened here, but because this city is known for being a place where all people should be welcome to practice their right to peaceably assemble. When that right was being suppressed outside his front door, Dubey did something about it and that's why he received this well-deserved honor from TIME Magazine.