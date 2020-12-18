Lighted boats hit the water to raise money for good causes in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — It's time to Get Uplifted, a time to let go of any negative energy, focus on the positivity around us, and start your morning with a smile. Today, that positivity comes from WUSA9's own James Hash. While in Frederick County covering this week's snowfall, James was stopped by a man who told him about the County's annual "Sailing into the Winter Solstice" festival.

Each year from November to February, Carroll Creek Park in Frederick County is filled with individually designed lighted sailboats. People can vote on which boat is their favorite. Each vote costs $1 and the money goes to local charities. This year's event is expected to raise at least $50,000.

This is a nice way to raise money for good cause. Something the entire family can enjoy. If you're in Frederick this weekend you should check out Sailing into the Winter Solstice" and vote for your favorite boat. Or, you can vote for your favorite boat online and send in your donation. Details on how to do that can be found on the Visit Frederick website.

