Heaven Sent Cupcakery is serving generosity with sprinkles of selflessness.

WASHINGTON — It's time for my Get Uplifted segment, a time to let go of any negativity and highlight the positivity around us.

Today the spotlight is on Heaven Sent Cupcakery in Bowie, Maryland. Co-owners James and Deborah Culbertson have been contributing to the Bowie Interfaith Pantry and Emergency Aid Fund during the pandemic and their staff decided that they wanted to help too. As a group, they decided to donate all their tips to the pantry.

This is incredibly generous of the staff of Heaven Sent Cupcakery, especially during a pandemic and the holiday season. No one would blame them for holding on to their money in times like these. Instead, they chose to give to the less fortunate.

This small business has a very big heart. If you'd like to learn more about how you can help the Bowie Interfaith Pantry and Emergency Aid Fund, visit their website.



