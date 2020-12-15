A group of mothers come together to fight food insecurity in today's Get Uplifted.

WASHINGTON — Today's Get Uplifted moment of goodness come from D.C. Food Project. The organization was created by a small group of moms who came together to provide food for children and families in need. It all started once they heard about a teacher who was trying to feed students out of her own pocket who was dealing with hunger at home.

Lucie Lebois and her D.C. Food Project co-founders Alysa MacClellan and Mayra Figeroa-Clark have worked with volunteers, donors and the community to provide families that stop by with food for up to ten days for a household of four. Since March or the beginning of the pandemic, the group has delivered more than 600,000 meals to D.C. families in need.

The group hands out food every other week at eight D.C. Public Schools, which are listed on their website.

Learn more about the organization and how you can get involved by clicking here.

