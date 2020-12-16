Members of Engine, Medic, and Ambulance 27 surprised a little girl and brought Christmas to her this year.

WASHINGTON — Get Up DC and Get Uplifted! It's that time of the morning where we let go of any negativity and focus on the positivity around us. Today that positivity comes from the Deanwood Firehouse, as members of Engine, Medic, and Ambulance 27 brought presents to the home of a 6-year-old girl named Paige.

The Fire and EMS crew have gotten to know Paige and wanted to do something nice for her to show her how much they care. They asked her what she wanted for Christmas, got it for her and made a special trip to personally deliver everything. Thank you to Deanwood Firehouse Engine, Medic, and Ambulance 27 for bringing holiday cheer to the neighborhood and for making Paige's Christmas a memorable one.

#DCsBravest from the Deanwood Firehouse gave a special little girl an early Christmas surprise. Members of Engine, Medic, and Ambulance 27 brought gifts to her home to show her how much they care. #HappyHolidays #WeCare pic.twitter.com/pg4W4NN8vP — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 15, 2020

