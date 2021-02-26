Vice President Harris visits Southeast DC pharmacy | It's A DC Thing

In an effort to bring attention to the new vaccine initiative, Vice President Harris and DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton paid a visit to a Giant Pharmacy in Southeast

WASHINGTON — The Biden-Harris vaccination program is now a DC Thing.

Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton paid a visit to a Giant Pharmacy in Southeast Thursday. They wanted to call attention to the recently implemented federal vaccination programs.

Accompanied by the director of D.C.’s Department of Health, the two spoke to folks getting vaccinated, and to the greater public -- which is of particular importance considering the milestones we reached this week, and the impact that the virus has had on Wards 7 and 8.

The vice president talked to Brenda Thompson while the vaccine was administered at the store's pharmacy. Thompson noted that following her second shot she "realized I needed to take it a little slow" but then said she felt fine.

“I am honored that Vice President Harris invited me to visit Giant Pharmacy in Southeast D.C. with her today,” Norton said. "This is particularly important today, the day after D.C. hit the grim milestone of 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19, including D.C. Mayor Bowser's beloved sister."

Norton, who herself has already received the two-dose vaccination, said she has full confidence in the vaccine, and stressed that residents should get theirs at the earliest opportunity.