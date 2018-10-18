WASHINGTON -- The latest company to debut electric scooters in D.C.: Lyft, which, on Thursday, unveiled a fleet of pink scooters.

As of Thursday morning, Lyft app users could access the scooters via their app. It’s $1 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents every minute after, similar to other dockless scooters.

In a statement on Thursday, Lyft said the addition of the scooters is a reflection of their philosophy which believes “that cities should be built around people, not cars,” and hopes to see less people use personal vehicles.

In addition to electric scooters, Lyft is also introducing a bikeshare program, although the bikes haven’t made an appearance yet in the District.

Lyft said they worked with both the city and DDOT to bring the electric scooters. Like Bird scooters, Lyft riders are required to scan their driver’s license before use.

Lyft isn’t the first ride-share company to join the growing bike and scooter trend. Limebike, one of the companies in D.C. which has both a fleet of electric scooters and dockless bikes, partnered with Uber earlier in 2017, which made Lime available on Uber apps.

However, Uber acquired Jump bike in April, another dockless bike company, which had already been introduced in the District. Jump is the only dockless bikeshare company to offer electric bikes, which give riders more power when riding.

Capital Bikeshare introduced out their own version of electric bikes in August with Capital Bikeshare Plus.

With Lyft’s addition to the market, it joins Jump, Lime, Spin, Skip (previously Waybot) and Bird. Jump currently only operates bikes, but has begun its own introduction of scooters in Santa Monica, only. Ofo and Mobike, two companies that launched after the initial pilot, pulled out of the city in the past few months, citing the District’s bike cap which only allows 400 vehicles per company.

The growing trend has brought some questions, in addition to excitement, to the city.

In the District, DDOT extended the bikeshare program following the completion of its pilot in August. However, new regulations require bikeshare users to now dock bikes and scooters to bike racks to avoid congestion on sidewalks and private property. Jump’s bikes already come with locks.

Furthermore, there are few regulations that prevent electric scooter riders from riding on the sidewalk, with MPD Public Affairs Specialist Brianna Jordan saying that sidewalk riders should follow the same rules that cyclists who ride on sidewalks do.

Only certain areas, which include Foggy Bottom, near the White House, and the National Mall, require users to ride in the streets. And while helmets are recommended, they’re not required for users over 16.

There are also safety concerns after a young man died while riding one in DuPont Circle when he was hit by a car.

Some social media users said they’re more convenient and environmentally-friendly, while others argue they clog streets and their speed is a danger.

