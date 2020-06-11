Eating out during the pandemic gets the plastic carry out window treatment in today's Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes from Psychological_Bet380 on Reddit who posted this picture from Capitol Hill with the headline "Eating inside while outside."

I want restaurants to get their money this winter, but I don't know how I feel about eating in plastic boxes. I've accepted that eating dinner in tents is the new normal despite the fact that most people call it "camping." As long as I'm warm, the food is good and things are as clean as they can be eating in the street, I'm with it.

I need to know what the air circulation is like in that plastic setup. If it's a see through COVID trap I may as well risk it all eating indoors.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because we're all adjusting to this pandemic showing no signs of stopping. Restaurants are trying to figure out ways to make money, keep people safe and now keep them warm. I need Fauci to chime in on this plastic setup before I try it out.

Hopefully the heat lamps, tents and other workarounds that the industry has come up with will be enough to make dining out appealing so people can keep working.