x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

The White House fence may have had a previous life | Most DC Thing

The White House gets secured on a budget in today's Most DC Thing.
Credit: Mikey Smith / Twitter
The White House Fence had a former, more exciting life at Lollapalooza.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing is comes to us from Mikey Smith on Twitter who tweeted, "Huge fence went up around the White House overnight. President’s Park and the Ellipse right down to Constitution Ave is all behind a steel wall. This is close as you can get."

He then followed that tweet up with one that said "Also, the fencing appears to have had a previous life backstage at Lollapalooza."

Say what you want about the White House being fenced in. At least they did it sustainably! They re-used a perfectly good fence that once kept people from sneaking in to see Outkast or Liz Phair. 

The cheapskate in me loves it. If you're gonna prepare your house for The Purge in real life, save as much money as you can while doing it.

If you see a "Most D.C. Thing" reach out to Reese Waters on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram and don't forget to use the hashtag #MostDCThing.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: A DC-based campaign with the goal of seating a Black woman on the Supreme Court | Most DC Thing

RELATED: A DC driver refuses to be a victim of stolen tags | Most DC Thing

RELATED: Poll workers are the real MVPs | Reese's Final Thought

RELATED: This gym painted a mural to inspire a very special neighbor | Most DC Thing

RELATED: Mostly peaceful election night despite fear over unrest in DC