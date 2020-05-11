The White House gets secured on a budget in today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing is comes to us from Mikey Smith on Twitter who tweeted, "Huge fence went up around the White House overnight. President’s Park and the Ellipse right down to Constitution Ave is all behind a steel wall. This is close as you can get."

He then followed that tweet up with one that said "Also, the fencing appears to have had a previous life backstage at Lollapalooza."

Say what you want about the White House being fenced in. At least they did it sustainably! They re-used a perfectly good fence that once kept people from sneaking in to see Outkast or Liz Phair.

The cheapskate in me loves it. If you're gonna prepare your house for The Purge in real life, save as much money as you can while doing it.