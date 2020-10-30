A raggedy rite of passage in this area is today’s Most D.C. Thing

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing was sent to me from a former member of the Get Up DC team Shawna Prince who noticed this car on the road with paper license plates that say “TAG STOLEN” in all caps.

Aww, man. You hate to see it. It’s definitely D.C. though. If you’ve lived in this city long enough there is a good chance you or someone you know has had your tags stolen, your wheels stolen, or your entire vehicle stolen. It’s a rite of passage for you or someone you know to get got.

I didn’t say it was a good rite of passage. I’m just saying...Keep your head on a swivel and don’t let your insurance lapse.

It’s also the Most D.C. Thing because people here have places to be! One monkey don’t stop no show! We will make paper plates out of paper plates if we have to!

Shout out to that driver for making chicken salad out of chicken feathers when it comes to that license plate. D.C. folks are nothing if not resourceful.