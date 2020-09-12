One of the NBA's brightest stars proves he's an even better son.

WASHINGTON — It's time for my "Get Uplifted," a time to spotlight the positivity around us and highlight the stories that lift our spirits.

Today's uplifting moment comes from NBA All Star Bam Adebayo, who signed a huge contract extension this week. The first thing that he did once he got his raise was to surprise his mother by buying her a new home for her 56th birthday.

I love it. Gotta take care of Mom!

This is especially meaningful because Bam grew up living in a trailer with his mother as she struggled to make ends meet.

Adebayo never forgot this, telling ESPN: "Just seeing that woman go through all she went through and finally getting a break and being able to say, 'This is mine,' and 'I own this,' that was a big thing for me. My mom's never owned anything, so I always wanted her to own something that she could say, 'This is mine' and feel good about it."

This is sweet. As great of a basketball player as he is, he's an even better son.

Congratulations to Bam, and Happy Belated Birthday to his Mom!

We want to share more stories and things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email Allison Seymour at aseymour@wusa9.com or contact her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.