Brian Rose walks the walk while talking the talk each and every morning.

WASHINGTON — We’re putting a spotlight on Brian Rose, who does a live walk every morning on Facebook filled, with positivity, laughter, songs and personal testimony.

Brian is an advocate for those battling breast cancer, having recently lost his mother to the disease. He inspires people daily and puts smiles on faces simply by being the positive beacon of light that he is.

Thank you to Raymond Gee for letting us know about Brian.

To Brian, thank you for doing what you do each morning to brighten everyone’s day. You’ve certainly inspired us here at the station.

