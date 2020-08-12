The Freeriders Independent Motorcycle Club in Montgomery County makes one family's Christmas brighter.

WASHINGTON — Today's Get Uplifted moment comes from WUSA9 Meteorologist Howard Bernstein, who told us about the Freeriders Independent Motorcycle Club in Montgomery County. The Club's goals are to "assist in the communities whenever they can," and they accomplished this recently by making one local family's Christmas wishes come true.

The Club worked with Kemptown Elementary School in Monrovia, Md. to identify a family in need. They brought food for the family, clothes for their two small children, and put together a motorcade complete with a fire truck featuring club member Wayne Harris dressed as Santa Claus. It warmed the hearts of the family as well as the club members

Thank you to the Freeriders Independent Motorcycle Club for making that family's Christmas brighter. Keep riding and keep giving back!

