A unicorn-themed Christmas tree lifts spirits | Get Uplifted

A family starts their holiday decorating early and creates a whimsical pastel masterpiece.

WASHINGTON — It's time for my "Get Uplifted" segment, a time to focus on the positivity around us and put a spotlight on the stories that lift our spirits. 

Today, that uplifting comes from Jasmine Graham and her daughter Jaslene. They decided to get an early start doing something different, bright, and unique this year. Jaslene loves unicorns so they gave their Christmas tree a unicorn theme.

I love it! Look at these beautiful pastel colors! Jasmine and Jaslene don't just do this at Christmas by the way. They keep their tree up, and decorate it for other holidays too, like Valentine's Day and Easter.

Thank you for sharing your tree with us Jasmine and Jaslene! It certainly brightened my morning!

Credit: Jasmine Graham
Little Jaslene enjoying her custom Christmas tree


