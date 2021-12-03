A cool new hangout is about to roll into DC | Its A DC Thing

MetroBar, a metro car turned into a bar and art space, will be opening just in time for spring.

WASHINGTON — If ever there was a DC thing, this is it.

A cool new hangout is about to roll into Brentwood at the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station.

It’s called MetroBar, and it’s a bar built into an old Metro car.

It’s going to have a COVID-friendly, huge outdoor space, and of course a full-service bar.

And what bar in D.C. is complete without a mission statement… naturally. Theirs is, “to advance cultural, educational, and social programming through collaborative, arts-driven, and authentic DC experiences”