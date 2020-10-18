'We heard you' | Popular DC restaurant El Rey to stay open after an outpouring of support from community

"We heard you, which is why we will NOT close on October 31st and will stay open for as long as we can."

WASHINGTON — Popular D.C. bar and restaurant El Rey will stay open after help and support from the community it serves, according to the restaurant's Twitter page.

The bar was one of seven owned by Brothers Ian and Eric Hilton set to close on October 31.

"We heard you, which is why we will NOT close on October 31st and will stay open for as long as we can - for you, for our staff, for DC. Thank you and nothing but love, said El Rey in its social post.

El Rey has been a staple of the U Street nightlife scene and is one of many popular bars and restaurants that have been impacted greatly by the economic recession seen during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

We heard you, which is why we will NOT close on October 31st and will stay open for as long as we can - for you, for our staff, for DC. Thank you and nothing but love #UStreetDC ! 💕 pic.twitter.com/LTQhdvGjHU — El Rey DC (@ElRey_DC) October 17, 2020

American Ice Company, Brixton, Echo Park, The Gibson, Marvin and Players Club are the bars still set to close that are owned by the Hilton brothers.

Restaurants in D.C. have started to winterize their outside seating options to keep up with the inside seating limitation set by District officials to keep people more socially distant.

A grant started by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has helped some restaurants find funding to help them stay open during these rough financial times.