DC pub that was robbed is offering a backpack full of Jameson to anyone who helps identify the suspect

The suspect was seen leaving with a backpack 'only employees and close friends' have. As a reward, the bar is offering a backpack of their own -- full of booze.

WASHINGTON — It's not every day you hear a business owner saying they have a "favorite" clip from a video showing their store being robbed. But for the owners of The Queen Vic, a British gastropub in the heart of H Street, the footage from Monday's burglary hit home.

"My favorite clips of our burglary Monday morning was the last walk away scene where the guy was wearing one of our skull Queen Vic backpacks that we only give to employees and very close friends and regulars," a Facebook post from the pub reads.

Now they're offering a backpack of their own for those who provide any helpful information on the suspect: one full of Jameson.

The suspect broke in through an upper floor window near the back of the pub in the early evening of Oct.19, stealing multiple bottles of whisky and putting them in a large bag, according to a police report from MPD.



As a reward for additional info on who the suspect is, those with any details can get alcohol of their own as a reward, according to the owners.

"If you see someone wearing this let me know, and if we catch him I will personally give you [a backpack] filled with Jameson!!" the post concludes.

The Queen Vic serves up traditional British pub fare with imported U.K. staples. They're offering pick-up and delivery during the pandemic, with the following hours:

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 9 p.m.