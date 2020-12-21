A DC driver is spotted practicing some creative and cost-effective problem-solving.

WASHINGTON — It's time for the Most D.C. Thing. Today's Most D.C. Thing comes from viewer Iris Bennett who sent us a picture on Facebook with the caption "Most D.C. Thing: windshield wiper wrapped with a rag instead of replacing it!"

You know what? We're not mad at this driver. We're just mad that we never thought of it first. There is a fine line between "cheapskate" and "genius." This is both. It's a pandemic. Go on and stretch out those dollars any way that you can. Anyone who has a problem with this is just jealous.

"They see me rolling, they hating..."

It looks like this strategy worked. That back window needs to be clean to pull this off or else you're just smearing around wet dirt. Everything looks mighty clear to me. This is the Most D.C. Thing for the sheer ingenuity of it. Bravo to this man or woman for finding a way to ride raggedy in the most literal sense and avoid riding dirty.