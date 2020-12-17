WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver, a music neuroscience researcher who has lived in D.C. for the past decade. Her passion for exploring how rhythm spurs brain development in babies and children led her to create a Go-Go-themed stage play called “Finding Rhythm! A Journey Through The Musical Brain."
The show is more about the effect of complex rhythms on the brain, but Dr. Phillips-Silver knows what city she's in. She is quoted as saying “So here I am in D.C. wanting to write a show about the musical brain, and I need to represent polyrhythms. So what music am I gonna choose? I’m gonna choose go-go.”
Smart move, Doc. She then partnered with a host of incredible musicians, choreographers, and actors to bring this vision to life.
This is the Most D.C. Thing because it pays tribute to the official sound of the city on a scientific level. This play and the talented cast and crew who put it together break things down to the base elements and use Go-Go as a vehicle for teaching. For more information on how to get tickets to see “Finding Rhythm! A Journey Through The Musical Brain," visit their Eventbrite to learn more.
