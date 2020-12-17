A scientific breakdown of the Go-Go sound is today's Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us courtesy of Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver, a music neuroscience researcher who has lived in D.C. for the past decade. Her passion for exploring how rhythm spurs brain development in babies and children led her to create a Go-Go-themed stage play called “Finding Rhythm! A Journey Through The Musical Brain."

The show is more about the effect of complex rhythms on the brain, but Dr. Phillips-Silver knows what city she's in. She is quoted as saying “So here I am in D.C. wanting to write a show about the musical brain, and I need to represent polyrhythms. So what music am I gonna choose? I’m gonna choose go-go.”

Smart move, Doc. She then partnered with a host of incredible musicians, choreographers, and actors to bring this vision to life.

The creators of a new children’s musical want to bring go-go to the theater stage. https://t.co/HuRy0HmyLX pic.twitter.com/HHTcNLskcn — DCist (@DCist) December 15, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because it pays tribute to the official sound of the city on a scientific level. This play and the talented cast and crew who put it together break things down to the base elements and use Go-Go as a vehicle for teaching. For more information on how to get tickets to see “Finding Rhythm! A Journey Through The Musical Brain," visit their Eventbrite to learn more.