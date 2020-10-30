Halloween is here! How are we celebrating in the age of the Rona? | Reese's Final Thought

Halloween may be different this year, but it can still be fun.

WASHINGTON — It’s said that the holiday season begins around the middle of November and runs up to the first week in January. Now on paper, this may be true, but we all know when the holidays really start: October 31st, All Hallows Eve. It’s Halloween, baby!

Haunted houses, costume parties, pumpkin carving, and of course trick-or-treating, Halloween has become a celebration, and not just for the kids! We even dress up the pets.

Now, I know people who wait all year for this, scheming and planning. But this year, we’re going to have to do things a little differently. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so we need to act to accordingly. While some things we usually do may be off the table, that doesn’t mean that we can’t still have a scary good time. We’ll just have to be creative, and flexible.

Social distancing is going to be the key. That, and masks. Whatever your costume ideas or plans are, you need keep this in mind. High-risk activities like house parties, haunted houses, hayrides with strangers and yes, door-to-door trick-or-treating, are to be avoided this year.

You’re going to want to replace them with lower risk activities like small group, socially distanced, outdoor parties. A small outdoor movie night could work, or a costume parade. Speaking of costumes, they need to include a mask, and I’m not talking about Michael Myers or Freddy Krueger. The same masks we’ve been wearing. Figure out a way to make it a part of the look, like a ninja, or a pirate doctor, however you want to do it, just make sure there’s a mask involved. And don’t wear a costume mask on top of your mask.

If the weather becomes a problem, you can always go with a family pumpkin carving and scary movie night. Here’s a pro tip, let the kids pick the movie, Dad, unless you want them in the bed with you later.

And finally, I know what you’re thinking:What about the candy? Remember, social distancing, so get creative. Make treat bags and leave them at the end of the driveway for the kids to pick up. Or a DIY delivery system, load up a leaf blower and shoot the candy at 'em.

I’m kidding, don’t do that.

Listen, whatever you do, have fun this weekend, and keep it safe. Let’s start our holiday season off on a good foot. Have a happy Halloween.