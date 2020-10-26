Dos and don'ts to celebrating the holidays in DC during the pandemic

WASHINGTON — We're almost eight months into the pandemic and before our eyes, it's already the holidays.
Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by city leaders on Monday morning to share some guidance on how to safely celebrate the holidays during the pandemic. The District's goal throughout its response to COVID-19 has been to stop the spread of the virus and to eliminate deaths.
One way to ensure that everyone is following the rules and being safe, the city is encouraging residents to take the necessary steps to keep the city moving during these unprecedented times. Even if they may feel or look a little bit different.
"Remember this pandemic will not last forever we will be able to celebrate together in the future," Bowser said during the news conference.
A general point of guidance for everyone celebrating the upcoming holidays is to:
- Consider your most vulnerable family members
- Host small gatherings: Keep gatherings and groups as small as possible and consider the amount of space you have when inviting people.
- Socially distance: Stay 6-feet away
- Everyone should wear a mask: don't let your guard down around family. Remind guests to wear a mask or stay home if they feel sick
- Clean commonly touched surfaces
- Cancel the event if someone in the household feels sick
- Avoid traveling: Try to keep celebrations at home
Halloween
Don't do the traditional door-to-door trick or treating
Don't do trunk or treating
Don't take candy from communal bowls
Don't do indoor haunted houses
Don't go hay riding with people you don't know
DO oneway trick or treating with individually wrapped candy bags:
Oneway trick or treating is where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance, according to the CDC.
DO an outside pumpkin patch
DO outdoor Halloween events
DO an online costume party
Note: If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
Thanksgiving/Black Friday
Don't have large gatherings
Don't do parades
Don't do in-person shopping with crowds
Don't travel outside of the District
DO a small Thanksgiving dinner
DO a family video chat for the holiday
DO watch or attend parades from home
DO shopping online for Black Friday
DO find local retailers in the city to shop
Now that we got some of the recommended guidelines for the holiday, to learn more information on keeping yourself, family and friends during the holidays, click here for a breakdown of suggestions.