County by county: These are the Halloween guidelines across the DMV

The CDC released its best practices for this holiday season, but here's what our local jurisdictions are advising.

WASHINGTON — Halloween is right around the corner, and in the middle of a pandemic, we're all wondering what that might look like.

The CDC has already released its official guidelines for several major holidays this year, including Halloween. Door-to-door trick-or-treating, attending crowded costume parties or haunted houses, going on hayrides and traveling to fall festivals not in your community are just a few of the "higher risk activities" that the CDC said Americans should avoid this year.

But how are local jurisdictions advising parents to handle Oct. 31? We've rounded up county-by-county guidelines or rules that have been established for celebrating during a pandemic.

Maryland

Montgomery

County health officials are advising against traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating, or activities like “trunk-or-treating,” where children go from car to car instead of door to door. In general, the sharing of food is advised against for Halloween 2020.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed unless granted a letter of approval. Large gatherings of more than 50, even outdoors, are not permitted.

Activities the county is recommending instead include:

Online parties/contests

Decorating homes, yards and neighborhoods

Car parades (drive-by costume contests or drive-through of Halloween decorations)

Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters

Prince George's

While the county remains in Phase 2 of reopening, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks strongly advises residents against trick or treating. Indoor haunted houses will also not be allowed and large neighborhood street parties or festivals are discouraged.

County officials suggest that traditional trunk-or-treating should be shifted to one-way, drive-thru distributions for candy. Residents are encouraged to attend those sponsored by County Government or municipal governments, Alsobrooks said.

Traditional Halloween costume masks are not recommended, as costume masks have mouth and nose holes, and when worn alone, do not provide the same protection as face coverings. Instead, consider creating or using Halloween-themed face coverings.

Activities the county is recommending instead include:

Pumpkin carving or decorating with members of your household

Indoor/outdoor scavenger hunts with your household

Virtual Halloween costume contests

Halloween movie nights with members of your household

Howard

Howard County is taking a slightly softer approach than some other Maryland counties, offering best-practice options for certain activities even if they are on the "not encouraged" list. But overall, they are still advising parents to avoid door-to-door trick or treating, large parties and indoor haunted houses when possible.

Avoid large gatherings, parties, and events

Door-to-door trick or treating is not encouraged, but if done, should be done in household groups, keeping physical distance between other groups and using flashlights or glowsticks so walkers can be easily seen

Treats are encouraged to be left outside

Trick-or-treaters should wash hands (or use sanitizer) between homes and after touching surfaces and objects

Facial covering should be worn even if wearing a costume mask.

Indoor activities are riskier than outdoor activities (indoor activities should be avoided).

Pumpkin patch and hayrides should be conducted in small groups and non-family members should be physically distanced

Indoor haunted houses, where it may be difficult to maintain physical distancing and enforce other mitigation strategies, should be restricted.

Virginia

Alexandria

The Alexandria Health Department is not officially regulating Halloween but is advising residents to follow the CDC's advice. They are strongly discouraging "high-risk" activities and not recommending moderate risk activities either.

"The City of Alexandria and the ADH strongly urge residents to choose lower risk Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities this year to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 outbreaks," the city said in a statement on its website.

AHD and the City strongly discourage these Halloween and Dia de los Muertos activities, which are identified as higher risk by the CDC:

Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating

Trunk-or-treat events, where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties, or similar events, held indoors

Having a large dinner party with people from different households coming from different geographic locations

AHD and the City do not recommend these Halloween activities, which are identified as moderate risk by the CDC:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up to grab and go while maintaining physical distance. If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart or attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

Going to an open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest or Halloween movie night with local family and friends where appropriate mask use is enforced, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart. If screaming will likely occur, greater distancing is advised. The greater the distance, the lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching or picking produce, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance between people from different households

Arlington

While Halloween is not a holiday regulated by the County, Arlington is asking everyone to continue to practice the behaviors known slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone planning to celebrate Halloween this year should avoid close contact with people who do not live in their household, wear a mask, keep 6-feet distance and practice frequent and proper handwashing,” County Public Health Director Dr. Reuben Varghese said.

Higher-risk activities to avoid this Halloween season include:

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Trick-or-treating at houses where individuals are not wearing a mask, and where six feet of physical distance is not maintained between individuals

Events with large gatherings (e.g. indoor costume parties)

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming, which is known to increase the production of respiratory droplets

Prince William County

PWC Health officials recommend that families do not participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

"After being stuck indoors for months, cabin fever may really be getting to residents, and they may want to venture out," Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said. "However, we are still in the midst of a pandemic. It is important that everyone exercise prudence and caution."

The county organized traditional activities into three categories: lowest risk, moderate risk and highest risk. PWC will allow families to make their own calls from there.

Highest risk items include traditional trick or treating, activities at homes where masks are not being worn or distancing is not happening, large parties, hayrides or tractor rides and indoor haunted houses.

Low-risk activities include:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt, where children are given lists of Halloween-themed items to look for, while they walk outdoors from house-to-house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people in your home

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home, rather than going house-to-house

DC

DC health officials strongly discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating and advise that people wear a surgical mask or cloth face covering instead of a costume mask when leaving the house. Officials organized activities into high, medium and low-risk categories. They recommend participating in low-risk activities and avoiding high-risk activities.

High-risk activities include taking candy from communal bowls or trunks of cars, going on hayrides with non-members of your household, visiting indoor haunted houses and bobbing for apples.

Recommended low-risk activities include:

Decorate your house and yard in a Halloween theme. Have neighborhood drive-through events where families can stay in their cars and view Halloween displays

Carve pumpkins with your household and display the pumpkins outdoors

Decorate your apartment or living space for Halloween

Have a "Trick-or-Treat Candy Hunt" with members of your own household

Have an online costume party, costume contest or pumpkin carving via video chat