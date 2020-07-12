Metro is fighting back against the most random kind of thieves in today’s Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us from viewer Lenora Simpson who sent us this picture of a Metro bus bench chained down to the sign. I’m not mad you, Metro. Protect your investment!

The company is losing money. They can’t afford to be replacing benches. This is the same company that left the halfway done Purple Line out there to die. Benches are very low on the priority list. Everything they used to protect this bench costs $10 at Lowes.

I don’t know who is out here stealing benches, but you’re going to need a bolt cutter this time. I doubt smuggling a bolt cutter would be an issue for someone planning to steal an entire bench. This doesn’t sound like a crime a homeowner would commit, but who else has room for a public bench?

Somewhere, people are having a wine and cheese function at a fancy backyard gazebo sitting on stolen benches that have seen more butts than an ashtray.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because only in D.C. would people see a bench that isn’t 500 pounds and welded to the concrete as a come up. It’s also a Most D.C. Thing because Metro tried to secure it by spending less money than most people do to protect their bikes.