x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

What is more DC than Go-Go music and protests? | Most DC Thing

Two threads of DC's fabric are combined in a new documentary.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes to us from the intersection of Go-Go music, and protests, two of the threads that help make up the fabric of D.C. living.

Music has always been a mainstay of activism and social movements, and the protests that happened here amid the calls for change following the death of George Floyd are no different.

While producing a documentary cataloging and showcasing current artists and legends of Go-Go, as well as the advocates striving to keep the music and culture alive in the face of gentrification, filmmaker Samuel George decided to shift his focus to the intertwining of the Go-Go beat and the demonstrations we saw this summer.

His film, Go-Go City: Displacement & Protest in Washington, D.C., premieres virtually this Wednesday evening presented by the Bertelsmann Foundation and the D.C. Shorts International Film Festival. Following the showing, there will be a panel discussion featuring the activistsscholars and artists covered in the feature. 

RELATED: DC protests get creative | Most DC Thing

RELATED: Go-Go music goes mobile | Most DC Thing

RELATED: #DontMuteDC: Locals say gentrification is crushing Go-Go tradition at DC store