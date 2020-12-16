A holiday drive with a special connection to the man who sent it to us is our Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from viewer Austin Lee, who sent us an email informing us about the annual YNOTT? Brighten A Child’s Day Holiday Drive this Friday, December 18. The drive will be distributing gift cards to pediatric transplant patients at Children's National Dialysis Unit and Georgetown Pediatric Unit.

Himself a two-time kidney transplant recipient, Lee has a very personal stake in this. He views it as a blessing to be able to impact the lives of pediatric transplant patients across the DMV area while continuing to raise awareness for organ eye and tissue donation.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because giving back is what we do here. If anyone deserves to enjoy the holidays, it's these brave boys and girls. For more information on how you can support the YNOTT holiday drive, please visit ynott.org/donate or follow @YnottConnect on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.