Street art meets open mic night in today's Most D.C. Thing

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing was seen on a recent trip to the wonderful land of Adams Morgan. A talented artist by the name of Nia Keturah Calhoun painted this barrier outside Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe with the words "What do they call math in DC? AD MO."

Get it? Add, Moe! Here's a mathematical equation for you: Beautiful artwork plus dad jokes, equals greatness! Who knew the middle of 18th Street was clever? The good news is that due to the pandemic people are less likely to sit on the artwork or throw up on it, which could have happened on any given night in the old Adams Morgan.

This is the Most D.C. thing for obvious reasons. We're the only city that calls people "Moe." We love us some murals. Most importantly, the creativity in this city is limitless. Keep up the amazing work Nia Keturah Calhoun. This city can never have enough artistic puns and dad jokes!