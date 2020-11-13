x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

A rare albino squirrel inspires Capitol Hill | Most DC Thing

Capitol Hill folks found a way to make squirrels political in today's Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from MVal22 on Reddit who posted this picture with the headline "SPOTTED on Capitol Hill — One of the elusive albino squirrels... Rarer than a (Congressional metaphor here)."

This is the Most D.C. Thing because here's proof that even our squirrels are dealing with gentrification. Someone tell it the Proud Boys won't be here until tomorrow.

Just kidding, albino squirrel.

It's also a Most D.C. Thing because making congressional metaphors is something that would only happen here. No other city in the world would find a sentence like "that albino squirrel is rarer than bipartisan solutions" funny. That's all D.C.

Baltimore would never.

Credit: MVal22 \ Reddit
An albino squirrel inspired hours of policy nerd humor

I wonder if that albino squirrel knows it's being used as the setup for Capitol Hill staffer one-liners? Little buddy beat the odds to survive just to get made fun of by policy wonks.

On the bright side, D.C. is a great city for squirrels to call home. Even for albino squirrels rarer than proof of voter fraud.

There it is. Your Congressional metaphor.

If you see a "Most D.C. Thing" reach out to Reese Waters on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram and don't forget to use the hashtag #MostDCThing.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: ZooLights is on the move this year | Most D.C. Thing

RELATED: Amsterdam Falafelshop recreates the Adams Morgan experience with mannequins | Most DC Thing

RELATED: DC Central Kitchen and José Andrés work together on the Martin Luther King Jr. Library's new café | Most DC Thing