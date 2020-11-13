Capitol Hill folks found a way to make squirrels political in today's Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from MVal22 on Reddit who posted this picture with the headline "SPOTTED on Capitol Hill — One of the elusive albino squirrels... Rarer than a (Congressional metaphor here)."

This is the Most D.C. Thing because here's proof that even our squirrels are dealing with gentrification. Someone tell it the Proud Boys won't be here until tomorrow.

Just kidding, albino squirrel.

It's also a Most D.C. Thing because making congressional metaphors is something that would only happen here. No other city in the world would find a sentence like "that albino squirrel is rarer than bipartisan solutions" funny. That's all D.C.

Baltimore would never.

I wonder if that albino squirrel knows it's being used as the setup for Capitol Hill staffer one-liners? Little buddy beat the odds to survive just to get made fun of by policy wonks.

On the bright side, D.C. is a great city for squirrels to call home. Even for albino squirrels rarer than proof of voter fraud.

There it is. Your Congressional metaphor.