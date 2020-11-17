Walking past Gallery Place is summed up in all its ratchet splendor in today's Most D.C. Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from Washingtonian Problems on Instagram who posted a screenshot of a tweet that reads "Are you gonna tell me I'm beautiful today or do I gotta walk by Gallery Place?"

The post is captioned "Raise your hand if you've been hit on walking through Gallery Place?"

Every hand in D.C. is in the air right now. Anyone who has ever walked past the Gallery Place metro station can instantly relate to this tweet. At any given hour there are between 5 and 5,000 teenagers hanging out there who have never heard of home training. That part of town is as ashy as it is photogenic.

I'm not condoning or glorifying street harassment in any way. I'm simply describing Gallery Place accurately. If it were an app its rating would say "1 Star. Do Not Recommend."

As funny as that tweet is, street harassment is a real problem so if you're doing it, you need to stop it. Let's respect one another and learn how to talk to each other like human beings. Stop making people feel dirty on their way to Clyde's or Chipotle. Unless it's me. I need positive reinforcement.