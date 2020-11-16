A viewer shines a light on a local restaurant's good deeds and asks folks to pay it forward in today's Most D.C. Thing

WASHINGTON — Today's Most D.C. Thing comes to us from IONTOP on Twitter, who tagged Reese Waters in a Tweet that read, "A business owner in D.C. needs your platform. Please help him or share the word!"

The man IONTOP is referring to is Kazi Mannan, owner of Sakina Halal Grill in downtown D.C. For years, Mannan has been providing meals to homeless people in D.C. free of charge. Unfortunately, the pandemic has taken a toll on his business as it has so many others. A GoFundMe has been set up to help because the restaurant is in danger of having to close its doors.

This is the Most D.C. Thing because a viewer of this show reached out to provide help for a local businessman who has been giving selflessly to those in need for years.

@reesewaters https://t.co/fqc7ZTzZUm A business owner in DC needs your platform. Please help him or share the word! — IONTOP (@iontop) November 14, 2020

Many local restaurants have been forced to close shop thanks to the pandemic so unfortunately, the challenges facing Kazi Mannan are not unique to him. As a testament to Sakina Halal Grill's reputation and charitable efforts, the GoFundMe page is already more than halfway to its goal having raised over $147,000 in the first four days.

We'd like to thank Mr. Mannan for the thousands of free meals that his restaurant has donated to D.C.'s homeless population over the years. Visit their GoFundMe for more information on how to help Sakina Halal Grill reach their fundraising goal.