President Joe Biden spotted shopping in Southeast DC | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — One of the unique things about living and working in the nation's capital is you just might see a lawmaker, or even the president around town.
That's what happened Tuesday when President Joe Biden went shopping along Barracks Row in Southeast D.C.
He posed for some group photos and then stopped at the locally owned boutique Honey Made.
The store posted on Instagram that the president purchased a necklace for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as well as a sweatshirt for his grandson and a mug with Vice President Kamala Harris' face on it. Then he posed for a picture with an employee of the shop.
After all that, the man needed some ice cream! Biden got a couple of scoops from Jeni's Ice Cream on 14th Street to end the outing.
RELATED: VP Kamala Harris spotted working out at Lincoln Memorial; Secret Service tried to keep up | It's a DC Thing
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.