The popular Valentine's Day candy reveals "Words of Encouragement" sayings for 2022.

BRYAN, Ohio — America's most iconic Valentine's Day candy is getting an update for 2022.

Sweethearts' heart-shaped candies announced a brand-new theme for their Valentine's Day candies that includes 16 new sayings.

Every year Sweethearts announces a new theme for the sayings on their candies and this year's is "Words of Encouragement."

The heart-shaped candy boxes will include 16 uplifting new phrases like “WAY 2 GO,” “CRUSH IT” and “HIGH FIVE.” The new sayings will be included alongside the classics like “HUG ME,” “BE MINE,” and “CUTIE PIE.”

The new sayings this year hope to "show recipients just how special they are, give their spirits a lift and say a special thank you to anyone who helped them do and become their best," Sweethearts Candies said.

Sweethearts 2022 Announcement Get ready for a superstar Sweethearts season! This year’s Sweethearts Candies will feature 16 uplifting new sayings to inspire teammates, friends and loved ones to shoot for the stars. Along with classics like BE MINE and CUTIE PIE, you’ll find words of encouragement like CHIN UP, CRUSH IT and HIGH FIVE – all sure to make for a winning Valentine’s season. To make things even sweeter, visit SweetheartsCandies.com to nominate someone who could use a boost or has supported you over the years…coach, teacher, mentor, sibling, parent…the list goes on…to receive a free box of Sweethearts before Valentine’s Day. Check out this video for more on the giveaway and this year’s championship lineup of candies! #SendSweethearts2022 Posted by Sweethearts Candies on Thursday, January 20, 2022

“From the beginning, our candies have delighted while serving a purpose. They give people a playfully affectionate way to express to friends, family, and other important people in our lives how special they are,” said Diana Eschhofen, Director of Corporate Communications for Spangler Candy Company, Sweethearts’ family-owned maker. “Words of encouragement are timeless and relevant for people of all generations, just like Sweethearts Candies, which have been shared amongst family and friends for 120 years.”

Sweethearts Candies is also running a promotion where you can nominate someone to receive a free box of candy hearts and a special card. They are sending the boxes of candy and cards to 500 people leading up to Valentine's Day. You can nominate a friend, family member, mentor or someone you admire on SweetheartsCandies.com.

