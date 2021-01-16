DC shop introduces inaugural ice cream flavors

WASHINGTON — Inauguration Day is just a few days away, and while this year's events will look different thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and heightened security in the District following the Capitol riot on January 6, some D.C.-area businesses are offering special menu items to help you safely celebrate from home.
Beloved ice cream shop Ice Cream Jubilee has rolled out four special inaugural flavors with nods to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Biden's two flavors are vanilla chocolate chip and Cuppa Joe, made with locally roasted beans from Zeke's Coffee. The Harris flavors are cardamom amaretto and rose mimosa, a non-dairy sorbet.
"Our flavors for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris include nods to her California home (and wine country and almond farms) and to her Asian American heritage. Our flavors for President-elect Biden are classic ice cream flavors that are his favorites and are beloved by all,” the shop said in a blog post.
The shop is offering nationwide shipping on the specials for a limited time, and locals can pick up pints at any Ice Cream Jubilee location, or purchase tickets for an ice cream flight of all four flavors.
Other businesses are seizing the moment, too. Capo Italian Deli, known for its politically themed cocktails introduced throughout the pandemic, just rolled out a champagne drink called Biden Bubbly in time for the inauguration.
Barkada Wine Bar in D.C. is offering 46% off in honor of the 46th president, and The Coupe, The Diner, and Tryst are offering 46% off a Cup of Joe on Inauguration Day. All sizes of hot and iced drip coffee will be discounted on the day. Redeem in the restaurant or online using promo code Biden46.