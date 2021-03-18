Another celeb has joined the fight for DC statehood | It's A DC Thing

Alyssa Milano pledged her support via social media.

WASHINGTON — We’re just a few days away from D.C. leaders heading to Capitol hill to fight again for D.C. statehood, and another celebrity has now pledged her support.

On Monday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a hearing on H.R. 51, the D.C. statehood bill that passed the House last June, but promptly died in the Senate.

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton reintroduced the bill on the first day of the new Congress in January, and now Alyssa Milano has tweeted out her support, letting her almost 4 million followers know that D.C. deserves statehood now, and that she’s proud to join activist group 51 for 51 in the fight.

Milano is a backer of many causes including the #MeToo movement, transgender rights, and gun violence prevention, so activism is not new to her.

So we’ll see what happens at the hearing on Monday. Who knows? Maybe statehood will be a DC thing.