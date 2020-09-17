A musician provides a soothing soundtrack that almost makes passersby forget they are in Adams Morgan.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Linda Roth who tweeted a video of a violinist performing in public with the caption “Captivating musical performance in Adams Morgan #admobid #mostDCThing #DC #DCStrong #streetmusic.”

That’s a lot of hashtags, but you made your point, Linda. This is indeed captivating. That violinist is playing beautiful music on the streets of Adams Morgan. This part of the city is known for venues like Madams Organ and Bossa Bistro that host excellent live musicians on a regular basis. Or, at least, they did in a pre-COVID world.

It’s the Most D.C. Thing because it’s such a classy thing to witness in a place that is usually anything but classy on a Friday or Saturday night. This same street turns into a drunken version of The Walking Dead every weekend, so seeing this calm before the 21 year-olds-who-can’t-hold-their-liquor storm is amazing.

To whomever this is playing the violin, stay classy my friend. Also, don’t try this on the weekend unless you’re ready to get heckled by people who got absolutely trashed at Dan’s Café earlier.