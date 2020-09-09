One local driver is riding in as much style as humanly possible in a green minivan.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most DC Thing comes from Mark Christopher White who sent us a tweet with a picture of a Town and Country minivan with license plates that say “MTHRSHIP” along with the caption “My most dc thing...spotted in the vanilla suburbs. I pulled out my bop gun! Oh I can dance under water!!”

Thank you Mark, for not only sharing this, but for making us all think about Parliament Funkadelic. Somewhere George Clinton and Bootsy Collins are pleased. Your contribution to our Most D.C. Thing is not just knee-deep. That is why we’re shining a flashlight on it in this segment. One minivan under a groove. Getting down just for the funk of it.

@reesewaters

— MarkChristopherWhite (@markbubbawhite) September 8, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because D.C. is a city that loves music. We love Parliament Funkadelic so much that you can go see the actual “Mothership” on display at the 4th floor of the African American History Museum right here in Washington, D.C.

What is Most D.C. about this is that it is literal and meta. No one drives a Town and Country if they can help it unless they have kids. This is someone’s actual Mothership. You better believe there are at least two car seats in that vehicle at all times.