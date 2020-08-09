“Doing Da Butt” makes it's way to the mountains in today’s Most DC Thing.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Laura Wilson who shared this video on Facebook with the caption “Scratching your head when you are in the Shenandoah Mountains and you hear a “modified” version of “Da Butt.”

Can’t use the #DontMuteDC hashtag with this band! I wonder what made them add this EU classic to their setlist? What other random covers were they performing? I want to hear them do “Knuck If You Buck” next.

This is the Most D.C. Thing for the most confusing reasons. It’s D.C. because it is one of the world's most famous go-go songs. It’s also D.C. because the song got gentrified. Finally, as I said before, it’s even more D.C. since it’s the polar opposite of last Summer’s attempts by certain city residents to silence go-go. This year go-go made it out to the mountains.

Do we have time to run this back? Because Good Lord I was not expecting to start my day off like this.

"When you get that notion, put your backfield in motion." Shout out to Sugar Bear and the rest of the E.U. crew.