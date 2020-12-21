A teacher amuses her third-grade class in the most third grade way.

TOPEKA, Kan. — It's time to Get Uplifted, a moment to forget about the negativity in the world and focus on what makes us smile. Today that joy comes from third-grade teacher Emma Ginder, who was in the middle of teaching a distance learning class when an unmistakable sound was heard to the amusement of everyone.

Ginder admitted on Facebook to playing the poot sound to amuse her students.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy,” she said on a Facebook post.

Sometimes, it's the simple and extremely juvenile things that bring us joy! She chose quite the way to make distance learning fun for these kids.

A huge fart during a kids class Zoom and the whole class, and teacher, finding it hilarious is the joy we all needed. pic.twitter.com/mQVkKi5w8C — Henry Fraser (@henryfraser0) December 20, 2020

