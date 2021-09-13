Dave Grohl announces replica of the old 9:30 Club to be built | It's A DC Thing

Grohl described the historic venue as his "church" during a sold-out surprise show.

WASHINGTON — Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters played a special surprise show as part of a re-opening week celebration at D.C.'s 9:30 Club. It was one of the first in-person shows at the venue since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In addition to being a welcome back to one of D.C.'s most esteemed venues, and concerts in general, the show was also something of a homecoming for Grohl, who grew up in northern Virginia and played some of his earliest shows as a teenager in punk bands at the 9:30 Club.

But that was the old 9:30 Club.

On stage during Thursday's show, Grohl reminisced about the old Club, describing its 199-person capacity as intimate before using some more colorful language.

"That was our church," Grohl said in a video provided by I.M.P., who owns the venue. "That's where we all played first. That's where REM played first, that's where the Chili Peppers played first, that's where Nirvana played first...magic happened in that room."

So it makes sense that Grohl would be the one to break the news that an exact replica of the old club will be coming to 2047 9th Street NW, where The Satellite Room used to be.

“For all you people who never got to see the old 9:30 Club, you’ll get to see that [expletive] next door someday,” Grohl said on stage Thursday. “And let me tell you, if it’s the same vibe as the old 9:30 Club, you’ll see some real magic.”