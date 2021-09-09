Foo Fighters to play surprise show at 9:30 Club as part of reopening celebration

One of the biggest rock bands in the world takes the stage at the 9:30 Club Thursday night.

WASHINGTON — One of the biggest rock bands in the world will take the stage at D.C.'s 9:30 Club Thursday night as the final part of the venue's reopening week celebration.

The venue has been teasing a surprise musical guest for a few weeks leading up to the September 9th date. The club posted on social media Wednesday that the Foo Fighters would be the band tapped to help welcome fans back.

This won't be the first venue Dave Grohl and company have helped to reopen.

Back in June, the group reopened Madison Square Garden with a little help from D.C. native Dave Chappelle.

But the 9:30 Club has a special connection to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's leader Grohl. As a teenager, he played drums in a band called Dane Bramage at the 9:30 Club.

"As a kid growing up in the D.C. punkrock scene, your first show at the 9:30 Club might as well have been Royal Albert Hall or Madison Square Garden," Grohl told the Washington Post in a 2010 article celebrating the venue's 30th anniversary.

Tickets for Thursday night's show are on sale now, but demand is high.